Monday, March 2, 2020- The United States (US) embassy in Nairobi has canceled all appointments slated for Monday, March 2.





In a post on Twitter, the embassy stated that the drastic change was necessitated by the unreliable power supply and notified clients that their appointments would be rescheduled.





"Due to a power outage, all appointments with the consular section at U.S. Embassy Nairobi on March 2, 2020, are cancelled. The Embassy will contact applicants to reschedule canceled appointments. We sincerely regret the inconvenience," the notice read.









The Kenya Power PLC has been on the spot over a series of unscheduled prolonged outages in Nairobi and its environs.





Various parts of Nairobi experienced a series of unscheduled and prolonged power outages last week.





This comes days after the US warned that extremists may be plotting an attack against a major hotel in Nairobi, urging its citizens to be cautious.





“The exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hotel popular with tourists and business travelers,” the State Department said in a travel alert.



