Tuesday March 10, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has today shocked Jubilee Governors from Rift Valley.





This is after saying he will coordinate the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies in the vote rich region.





Speaking after meeting Governors from Rift Valley at State House, Nairobi, Uhuru said that he will coordinate all BBI rallies starting with Nakuru BBI meeting on March 21st.





The Rift Valley region is known to be Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard, with majority of leaders allied to him.





Going by recent tension and conflict in the Jubilee Party, it is alluded that the President and his Deputy are not in good terms.





Uhuru has already failed to convince his Mt Kenya region to support the initiative and political pundits wonder whether he will be able to convince Kalenjins to support the initiative that has been rejected by Dr William Ruto.



