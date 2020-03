WHEN DATING A WOMAN WHO IS AN ASSET, YOU GET TEXTS SUCH AS THESE;



1. Morning dear, hope you had a wonderful night. How are you today? Wake up and get ready for work. Don't forget to send your application for the job I told you about yesterday.



2. Yes darling, I miss you so much, I hope you are enjoying your day, I am heading out for lunch. Talk later. Take care of yourself. Love you!



3.Yes dear I am at the shop doing grocery for the house, next time I am coming with you.



4. D on't put yourself under pressure my love, I know you will achieve your goal. You have my full support.



5. Don't forget to say your prayers by 9am, 12 noon and 3pm. Remember our strength is in God. Call me when you are ready for the prayers so we pray together online.



6. Hello dear, are you back from work. How was your day. Hope it was not stressful?