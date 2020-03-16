_________________________________________________________________________

WHEN DATING A WOMAN WHO IS AN ASSET, YOU GET TEXTS SUCH AS THESE;



1. Morning dear, hope you had a wonderful night. How are you today? Wake up and get ready for work. Don't forget to send your application for the job I told you about yesterday.



2. Yes darling, I miss you so much, I hope you are enjoying your day, I am heading out for lunch. Talk later. Take care of yourself. Love you!



3.Yes dear I am at the shop doing grocery for the house, next time I am coming with you.



4. D on't put yourself under pressure my love, I know you will achieve your goal. You have my full support.



5. Don't forget to say your prayers by 9am, 12 noon and 3pm. Remember our strength is in God. Call me when you are ready for the prayers so we pray together online.



6. Hello dear, are you back from work. How was your day. Hope it was not stressful?



7. Good evening dear, i just wanted to call to find out how your weekend is going.





WHEN DATING A WOMAN WHO IS A LIABILITY;



1. Morning babe, send me some airtime please bae.



2. Hello sweet, I am coming over for some



pizza over lunch? And someone is selling nice perfumes can I take one please. Love you xoxoxo much.



3. Hey handsome, buy me data please. Also wanted to tell you my neighbor is selling skinny jeans, nice shoes from USA and Brazilian hair. You will let me know when you are ready to get me these. Loving you lots.



4. My friends are doing their birthdays this weekend at Ever Land Garden on Friday, Eko Hotels on Saturday and Famimi on Sunday at the famous Ark City, we must attend.



5. Baby, I don't feel like talking, can we chat please?

A reasonable guy will marry a lady that is an asset to him and not a liability.



