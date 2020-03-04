_________________________

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 - This video showing a man on a wheelchair internationally trying to block a guy driving a Lamborghini has left tongues wagging and jaws dropping.





The crazy guy refused to give way forcing the Lamborghini driver to get out of the car and help him get out of the road.





However, the crazy chap continued his antics until some guy held him off the road and let the Lamborghini guy drive off.





Was this guy high on something?





Some people play too much!





Watch the video below.