Thursday March 19, 2020 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government to make public the identities of all individuals infected with the Coronavirus (Covid-19).





Addressing the press on Wednesday, Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, said that it was important to make the identities of the confirmed cases public to allow anyone who might have been in contact with them to take immediate action.



The Senator noted that countries around the world including the United Kingdom, Iran and Brazil had revealed the identities of confirmed cases in their countries including celebrities as there was little stigma associated with Covid-19.









"Noting that Coronavirus is not adventure or misadventure disease as infections come inevitably from the most unexpected association, I encourage the Government not to conceal the identities of our compatriots who have been found to be Covid-19 positive,”





“Making the identities public, will help those who have associated with them for the past one to two weeks to quickly take measures and go for diagnosis to find out whether they have also contracted the virus of not," Wetangula said.



