Sunday, March 29, 2020

-West Pokot Governor, John Lonyangapuo, is cursing the day he was born after more of his nudes surfaced online.





The educated Governor, who is a professor of mathematics, was luring a married woman with nude photos displaying his manhood and desperately urging her to give him a sex date.





Intimate chats of the randy Governor and the married woman first surfaced online on Thursday (See them below in-case you missed).

















3 days later, another nude selfie photo of the Governor has emerged.





He took the selfie photo while stark naked and sent it to the woman with the intention of luring her to bed.





Here are the latest nude selfie photos of the popular Governor that have hit the web.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST