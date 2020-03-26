_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - West Pokot Governor, John Lonyangapuo, has caused a stir on social media after someone posted screenshots of WhatsApp chats and accused him of soliciting for sex from a married woman.





Screenshots of his chat circulating online show the popular Governor sending the woman photos of his dick and begging her for a sex date.





The woman tells him that it is impossible to meet since her husband is around.





He promises to give her a good dosage of dick in their next sex date and jokes that soon, he will impregnate her.





The screenshot chats that are spreading online like wildfire.





Check this out.







