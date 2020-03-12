_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday March 12, 2020 -Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has called for tolerance ahead of the highly anticipated Building Bridges Initiative (BBII) rally in Nakuru on March 21st.





Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Ngunjiri, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto said name calling would not be allowed during the highly anticipated sensitisation forum.





The outspoken MP who was flanked by a section of Rift Valley MPs said inciters would not be condoned.





"We are peaceful people. Nakuru is phenomenal in country’s political stability. We don’t want abuses and mentioning names of people during BBI rally in Nakuru," Ngunjiri said.





The Nakuru BBI rally was supposed to take place on Saturday, March 7, after the Meru one that was convened on February 31, but it was postponed by two weeks after differences among leaders in the region emerged.





On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta held a consultative meeting with a section of governors from Rift Valley who assured him the March 21 meeting would be peaceful and would foster inclusivity.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



