Thursday March 5, 2020- Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji has dismissed claims of bad blood between him and Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti.





There have been claims that the two are at loggerheads after a prosecutor told a Nairobi court Tuesday that DCI officers had decided to arraign the Managing Director of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Daniel Manduku before approval by the DPP.





Addressing the press on Thursday, Kinoti and Haji cited incident that exposed disharmony between their officers was an isolated case and could not be used to sum their working relationship.





“We are not fighting at all,” Haji told journalists, “these are teething issues in any institution and should not be interpreted to mean we are at war.”





On Tuesday, officers from the prosecution agency and those from the DCI clashed in court over the status of an ongoing investigation against Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku leading to the release of the port authority boss after Haji declined to approve charges.



