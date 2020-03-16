_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 16, 2020 - Nurses and doctors at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi have abandoned Coronavirus patients at the institution accusing the Government of not training them with regard to the virus.





Although there was no training on how to handle Coronavirus worldwide, Kenyan health officials say they feel unsafe, neglected and unprepared in case they have to handle an infected person.





Mbagathi Hospital chairman, George Osewe, said many nurses at the facility are exposed to dangers of contracting the deadly virus.





"Personal responsibility is very important and it is good they have come out and demonstrated their grievances by the go slow.”





“They are also humans and cannot be exposed to the danger of contracting the virus," Osewe said.





Nairobi County Executive for Health, Hitan Majevdia, also urged the National Government to address the issue and make all nurses feel on board.





"Health is among the functions that was handed over to the National Government so at the end of the day the ball is in their court.”





“But as a County, we have the protective Personal Protective Equipment and by all means we shall ensure that our County facilities have them," Majevdia said.



