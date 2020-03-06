_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday March 6, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has lambasted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for "peddling lies and engaging in a smear campaign" against his office in its investigations into the murder of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.





Venting on Twitter today, Ruto asked DCI boss George Kinoti to investigate and unravel who, why and how Kenei was murdered instead of treating Kenyans to drama and sideshows with endless press statements.









“The truth must be found on why, how, and who killed Sergeant Kenei,” he tweeted on Friday.





The DP said what the family, his office and Kenyans want to see is the culprits of the heinous act held to account and not the ongoing drama, distortion, half-truths and smear campaigns in sponsored headlines.





"The family, ODP, and Kenyans want the truth and justice and culprits held to account, not the ongoing drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines,” he tweeted, adding that their sideshows amounted to a criminal cover-up.



