_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - Meru polytechnic students have been on rampage protesting the murder of their own.





The irate students stormed Makutano town where they destroyed property, before setting ablaze an entire slum at Makutano.





The electrical engineering student was mugged and murdered along the Meru –Maua Road before the killers dragged his body and dumped it in a ditch near the slum.





A video has emerged showing the moment the irate students stole a police Land cruiser during the protests.





From the video, one of the students is seen driving the police vehicle with several students hanging on the car.





This is something you don’t see often.





Watch the video below.