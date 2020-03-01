Sunday, March 1, 2020

-NTV host, Miss Katiwa, was bashed on social media after she appeared on live TV scantily dressed.





The sexy TV girl, who hosts weekly reggae show Jamdown alongside Dj Moh on Saturday nights, paraded her thighs to anyone interested to see.





A concerned Kenyan took to social media and called out Miss Katiwa for dressing like a sex worker on live TV.





He even wondered whether she was wearing a pantie.





“NTV, why allow such dress code. Aiiiii. Hata panty hajavaa aki. Feeling sick. “ he posted and shared photos of the scantily dressed host.



