Tuesday March 31, 2020 - A report by the National Registry of Disease has revealed a shocking trend of pneumonia cases between the month of January and March 2020.





According to the report, Kenya had 137,667 cases of pneumonia from January to early February which spiked to 195,504 cases between then and March.





Doctors are now suggesting a link between the pneumonia cases and the Covid-19 virus.





One doctor at Kenyatta National Hospital said that Kenyans could be dying of COVID 19 disease yet they were told it was pneumonia because doctors had no test kits.





This hypothesis was bolstered by the death of 17 children in Kilifi with signs eerily similar to Covid-19.





Owing to this, the Respiratory Society of Kenya has told Kenyans to treat any case of pneumonia as a suspected Covid-19 case until proven to be pneumonia.



