Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - It is eight months since Bob Collymore, the former Safaricom CEO, succumbed to cancer.





Mr. Collymore died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home after a long battle with blood cancer and was cremated at Kariakor Crematorium the following day.





His widow, Wambui, has been mourning his demise but it seems she has finally accepted that Bob is gone forever.





Taking to Twitter, Wambui revealed that she lost her sense of smell after losing her husband.





However, the sense of smell is slowly coming back after she finally came to terms with her husband’s death.





“The brain is interesting. My sense of smell has been gone for a number of months.





“This is linked to grief. Initially it frustrated me.





“Then I just accepted the process. Today it came back. Albeit abit wonky. E.g. burnt toast smells like rose petals. Still, I am grateful.” She posted.





Wambui and the late Collymore exchanged their vows in a private wedding in April 2016 and always kept their love life under wraps.





During Collymore’s memorial service, Wambui told guests not to wear black outfits as is the norm since she wanted his life celebrated not mourned.



