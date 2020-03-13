_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 13, 2020 - Former Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has dumped Jubilee Party for KANU





Making the announcement at Kabarak when Central Kenya Delegates visited the home of former President Daniel Moi, Waititu said he never left Kanu at any given time.





“I am a KANU life member and the Embakasi branch chairman, so I have come back home to my home," Waititu said.





Waititu said he fully supports the Building Bridges Initiative and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





He was among delegates who had paid a courtesy call on Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi.





The impeached Governor said Gideon Moi was a clean leader who was ready and fit for the country's leadership.





Waititu lost his seat in January after he was impeached by Kiambu County Assembly.

He was impeached over mass corruption in the populous County.





Waititu’s deputy, James Nyoro, is currently the Governor of Kiambu County.



