Wednesday, March 4, 2020 - A Malaysian doctor lost Ksh 400,000 and personal documents at Salehe Hotel along Koinange Street, which is owned by former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinard Waititu.





Dr Lau Hua Bing’s belongings were allegedly stolen by an employee of the hotel.





The doctor lost about Ksh 400,000 in cash, a laptop worth Ksh 75,000 and travel documents that include passports and vaccination cards.





The doctor was forced to keep the money in his bag since the safe was not working.





“I discovered the safe in the room was not working and no working desk either.”





“I told one of the hotel’s staff who had helped me carry the luggage, but failed to report to the reception.”





“I had said no one should be allowed into my room in my absence even for cleaning purposes,” Bing stated.





The employee suspected of stealing the doctor’s money and other items has gone into hiding.





CCTV cameras captured him accessing the doctor’s room where he spent about 20 minutes ransacking his luggage bag.





The employee, who has since gone into hiding, is being sought after by the police.





The doctor had spent only four days at the hotel.



