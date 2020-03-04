Wednesday, March 4, 2020- Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama has left Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for Major League Soccer outfit (MLS), Montreal Impact.





Taking to twitter, the Harambee Stars captain thanked Tottenham fans for the support they have accorded him the past three years he has been at the club, where he made saw 97 appearances.





“ I want to thank @SpursOfficial fans for all the support over these past years, we have shared great times together from finishing 2nd in EPL to reaching the champions league finals, I will always be grateful for having be able to play for @SpursOfficial" he posted on twitter.









On his move to Montreal Impact that is under the tutelage of Arsenal and France legend, Thierry Henry, Wanyama said:





“ The Lion is coming to @MLS ,I’m really happy to join an exciting club like @impactmontreal I believe the Saputo family , @ThierryHenry and the management at @impactmontreal have a great plan in place and I hope I can make a great contribution to the success of this project ,”







See photos below.







