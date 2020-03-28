_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 28, 2020- Phenny Awiti, the 28 year old Kenyan living positively with HIV/AIDs has taken to social media to share her story and gave some interesting tips on how to go through the current Coronavirus Pandemic.





The mother of three draws parallels between HIV/AIDS and Covid-19 and how people can protect themselves from both.





Read her post below.





Around 1992, just when I was born, about a decade since HIV/AIDS was discovered, AIDS was declared an outbreak that would kill humans within a day or less.





Just when my dad passed on in 97, the virus had already been declared a national disaster by the then President, Moi.





ARVs was introduced in the world after so many attempts failed, just like scientists are trying now with COVID-19.





Activism was done by then. Specifically in Kenya, I begun reading the story of our very own Asunta Wagura, who came out during the AIDS Epidemic.





Corona affects the respiratory system, and blocks it from the little knowledge I hear, making it so hard to breath, so getting a vaccinewould be effective at this point. It gets into the body through open places specifically the eyes, ears and nose.





AIDS was a different story, still is in some countries. It is the last stage of HIV. Also, the virus making up AIDS ; HIV, is transmitted through sexual intercourse, during birth, blood transfusion or sharp objects on the bodies. Clearly, it is nothing compared to COVID-19.





But have in mind, not touching your face, nose, eyes or ears, is close to impossible. That is why sanitizing and maintaining a proper hygiene is highly encouraged during this period.





Anyway, when ARVs were introduced, people literally “rose from the dead” like Lazarus! It was this effective! And with time, it is becoming even much better because of the advancement, free treatment and of course, more awareness of both HIV and AIDS.





AIDS came with shame, because it was a “sexual” epidemic. At least COVID-19, is more hygienic. I mean, you having COVID-19 now is not stigmatizing as such, because you will say you forgot to keep social distance or wash your hands. Not like AIDS.





AIDS literally made you a skeleton, with so many panic billboards around especially in Kenya reading “UKIMWI unauua “ with an image of a very unhealthy person who has fallen brown unhealthy hair with wrinkled skin and very thin like a skeleton!





Come on! we are not yet there with COVID-19! The world economy might be slowly deteriorating with the lockdowns, but not for long.





Now, the AIDS fear is back, with all of us feeling like we have the symptoms of COVID-19.

The best way to get through this period is;





Assuming you are not infected though taking precautions on all the measures.

Just use the condom of our time; sanitizer!





COVID-19 is very sneaky! In the labs, it was declared active for about three hours in air, and three days on plastics or stainless steel containers. If you are infected, you won’t know for about five days or even 19days. More reason for keeping social distance.





While HIV heads for the CD cells, COVID-19 scrambles for the lungs!





Social distancing is hard for extroverts, same way using condoms is still hard for those who like raw sex. How long can we stay without meeting friends or having dinners?





How long can you stay in a relationship using condoms?





There you go!





Keep safe, sanitize, because the sanitizers and social distancing are your condoms!



