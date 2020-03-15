_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 15, 2020- The United States Embassy in Nairobi has cancelled all routine consular appointments after Kenya confirmed its first coronavirus case.





The appointments affected are those scheduled between March 16 and 27 according to a statement issued on the Embassy’s twitter handle.





“The Kenyan Ministry of Health has suspended all public gatherings, meetings and events.





“All routine consular appointments at the U.S. Embassy from March 16 to March 27 are canceled,” part of the statement read





“In the case of a U.S. citizen in need of emergency assistance, please contact the U.S.

Embassy using the contact information below before coming.”





This comes after a 27-year-old Kenyan woman who arrived in Nairobi from the US via London on March 5 tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.





“She passed through Ohio, Chicago, London before arriving in Nairobi on March 5th, she is very responsible as she took herself to hospital and has given us a list of all those she interacted with,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said during a press briefing on Friday.





The patient is insolation at Kenyatta National Hospital and the government has identified and quarantined 22 people who came into the contact with the said patient.



