Monday, March 9, 2020

- The heated student politics at the University of Nairobi have once again turned bloody.





A student identified as Odeng Jajah alias, Ras, who was contesting in the upcoming SONU elections, was beaten by goons and dumped at Central Park.





He was found by patrol cops lying in a pool of blood near the park and rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.





Ras was very popular among students and he was contesting for the position of student leader that is currently occupied by Governor Sonko’s concubine Ann Mvurya.

















See photos of the deceased.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST