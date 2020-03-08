_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 8, 2020-

Deputy President William Ruto has said no amounts of threats and intimidation that will slow down his journey to State House in 2022.





Speaking during the burial service of Sergent Kipyegon Kenei at his Chemasis village, Nakuru County on Saturday , Ruto said Kenei who was a security officer attached to his office in Nairobi was killed to threaten him.





The DP said it was unfortunate instead of Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) looking for the killers, they have shifted the focus to him.





“I know there is a bigger scheme to destroy my office and ensure I do not go anywhere. The schemers are trying to threaten, undermine and demean my office in a bid to stop me, they may have the system but I have God," an agitated DP said.





He said Kenei's blood will not go scotfree but will haunt his killers until they are punished.





“The DCI should look for the truth and leave politics out of the equation. They are being used to undermine me. Some are bragging in day broad light of how Ruto will not be there in 2022 and still walking around," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



