Monday, March 23, 2020 - Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, was among mourners who interacted with a Rome based priest who has tested positive for Corona virus.





The priest traveled from Italy, one of the countries that is worst affected by the Corona virus, to attend a burial of a close relative at Ambira area in Siaya County.





The priest was seen mingling freely and shaking hands with mourners despite being positive.





Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, was among those who were seen interacting with the priest.





The priest was confirmed positive after he was rushed to hospital when he started showing symptoms associated with the virus.





Siaya County Commissioner, Michael Ole Tialal, has said that health officials have been deployed to the areas that the priest is said to have visited.





Those who attended the burial including the Legislator have been urged to isolate themselves and go into a 14 day quarantine.