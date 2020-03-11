_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - UK's Health Minister, Nadine Dorries who fell ill on Friday, March 7 has tested positive for coronavirus.





In a statement released by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), it is understood that the Conservative MP is recovering.





“I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.” The statement read in part.





She is the first Member of Parliament to be diagnosed with coronavirus, prompting concerns about the potential spread of the illness at Westminster and even at Downing Street where she attended a reception last week.





Taking to twitter, she expressed concern for her 84-year-old mother who will be undergoing medical tests having exhibited potential symptoms of Covid-19.





“Thanks for so many good wishes.





“It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now.





“More worried about my 84year old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today.





“She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.





Six people have died in Britain from the virus, with more than 370 confirmed cases.





The shock news is likely to increase calls to suspend parliament, despite the government’s reluctance to do so in the middle of a health crisis.



