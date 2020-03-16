_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 16, 2020 - The United Kingdom on Monday issued an updated travel advisory cautioning citizens against all non-essential travel to Kenya.





Through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), UK authorities cited the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and identified terror hotspots where UK citizens were urged to stay away from.





Non-essential travel to areas within 60 kilometres of the Kenya-Somali border, Garissa County, Lamu County (excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island) and areas of Tana River north of the river itself was advised against.





This comes even as violence at the Kenya-Somalia border has escalated in recent weeks with diplomatic tensions also intensifying.





A directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to take effect on Tuesday, March 17 restricting the entry of individuals from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases into Kenya was also referenced by the FCO.





"The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to Kenya.”





"This is due to the Kenyan authorities announcing measures restricting individuals, except Kenyan citizens and resident permit holders, from entering Kenya if they have come from countries affected by coronavirus (COVID-19), including the United Kingdom," the advisory read in part.





Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK currently stand at over 1,390 with 35 deaths so far confirmed.





Globally, the virus has claimed more than 6,500 lives around the world with governments scrambling to put in place measures to combat the spread of the disease.





The Kenyan DAILY POST