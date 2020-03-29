_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 29, 2020-The Ministry of Health has ordered Pathologists Lancet Kenya who have been offering coronavirus testing for Sh13, 000 through a drive-through model to stop because it is not authorised.





Early this week , Lancet , which has its headquarters in South Africa, announced it will assign lab personnel to collect test samples from those being tested in their cars without having them enter the laboratory.





But speaking on Friday, Ministry of Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth said it was only government-authorised laboratory that tests could be done.





“Lancet Group are not authorised to carry out coronavirus tests and they should desist immediately,” said Dr Amoth.





Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also announced that the government will on Saturday begin random screening of members of the public at targeted areas.





Ebola champions will help with coronavirus response interventions, he said



