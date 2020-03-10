_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 10, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has boldly told President Uhuru Kenyatta that his second term in office was a complete waste of time.





This is in reference to the President’s development track record which he said is wanting.





Addressing a crowd at Kandara Technical Training Institute, Kuria's tirade began by highlighting that the development evident in Murang’a County was a product of Uhuru's first term and that no development could be attributed to the second term.





"All the work that you see here happened over the first term of Jubilee's administration.”





“That’s when we built these technical institutions, that's when we connected electricity when we built roads and implemented free maternity.”





“All that happened during the first term, not the second," Kuria stated.





According to Kuria, Uhuru has nothing to show for his second term in office save for his crusading with the former Premier, Raila Odinga.





"Do you see any development in the country now?”





“There's no progress coming from State House, even a rat can't find something to eat.”





“This term is utter nonsense, a complete waste," he said.



