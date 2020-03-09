_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 9, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta would never have won the Presidency in 2013 and 2017 without the help of Deputy President William Ruto.





Speaking at a church function in Buuri, Meru County, on Sunday, Kuria credited Ruto who took charge of the presidential campaigns and delivered the Presidency to Uhuru.





Kuria said in 2013, Uhuru was too drunk and he could not have campaigned when drunk and that is why millions of kikuyus trust Ruto.





“Our win as Jubilee is credited to this man (Ruto), if it was me and fellow drunkards who were left alone to campaign, we would not have won the polls,” Kuria charged.





Kuria has fallen out with President Uhuru Kenyatta over his decision to work with National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.





The outspoken MP, who is now the chairman of Tanga Tanga squad, is fearlessly campaigning for Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022.



