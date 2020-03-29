_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 29, 2020- The Kenyan government has vowed to scuttle plans by the US government to recruit Kenyan medical practitioners as they intensify efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.





This is after the US government, through the Department of State, Consular Affairs urged foreign medical professionals willing to work in America to seek visa appointments with their embassies.





“We encourage medical professionals with an approved U.S. non-immigrant or immigrant visa petition (I-129, I-140, or similar) or a certificate of eligibility in an approved exchange visitor programme (DS-2019), particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to review the website of their nearest embassy or consulate for procedures to request a visa appointment,” read a statement posted on the department’s website.





However, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe revealed on Friday that Kenyan medics would only be allowed to go to the US through a government-to-government initiative and not through individual arrangements.





“We will not release any of our doctors and as a matter of fact, we have recalled those on leave to enhance our capacity. This is an international issue and no one is superior or inferior,” said Mr. Kagwe.





The United States has recorded over 124,000 cases of Covid-19 and over 2000 deaths.

43% of all the cases in the US are from New York State.





President Donald Trump has admitted he’s mulling over a lockdown in New York to curb spread of the highly contagious virus to other states.



