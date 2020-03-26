_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 26, 2020 - The bad blood between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto has caused anxiety in the country.





This was revealed by Rev Canon Sammy Wainaina of the Anglican Church of Kenya.





The clergyman also noted that poor leadership had given Jubilee and opposition politicians the leeway to purport to speak for Uhuru.





“We are concerned as a church that the state of the nation is not good at all,” Wainaina, who is the provost of the All Saint’s Cathedral, Nairobi, said.





The Man of God warned that the failing of UhuRuto "marriage" has a direct implication on the future generations since “our senior-most leaders are teaching our youths to be disloyal.”





“It is with much reflection on the state of this country that I have found the strength to write to you.”





He warned Uhuru to be loyal to Ruto and stop teaching children bad behaviors like being disloyal and disrespectful.





“Like children in a troubled marriage, Kenyans are worried and apprehensive about your Government and your relationship with your Deputy,” he said.





“Your vision and promises made Kenyans believe in you and your presidency.”





“The chemistry between you and your deputy redefined our leadership – kneeling for prayers during your inauguration, addressing the nation together, dressed in similar fashion was unprecedented,” he said.





Rev Wainaina said the country is slowly burning in all aspects “that mould our national fibre”.





“We have one Government but currently, we are operating like a failed state.”





“Your election as President depended on the support of William Ruto and versa since.”





“You were voted as a duo. You, therefore, both have a symbiotic relationship.”





He also questioned Uhuru's silence even as his Ministers "openly disrespect" Ruto.





“It is said when you see the dog barking, the owner is around.”





“Where do they find such arrogance?”





“When does the Deputy President say something to the effect that '…unless you kill me, I will not be afraid', where does that leave the nation?”





“We can tell that your Government is split down the middle,” he stated.



