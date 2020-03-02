Monday March 2, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta struck a deal with Nairobi MCAs on Saturday regarding their bid to impeach their governor Mike Sonko.





In a meeting at State House attended by the Head of State, Uhuru prevailed upon MCAs not to impeach Mike Sonko, who is staring at a possible jail term over corruption related charges.





Commenting on the issue, Makau who is a distinguished law professor at Buffalo Law School in New York said Uhuru should let the MCAs impeach Sonko if he is serious about fighting corruption in the country.





“Uhuru Kenyatta MUST let Nairobi MCAs impeach @MikeSonko if he’s SERIOUS about fighting CORRUPTION.”





“He can’t PROTECT the CORRUPT and claim to fight the VICE.”





“Mr Kenyatta can have his cake, but he can’t eat it too,” Makau stated.





Makau further lambasted Deputy President William Ruto for saying that he will stop Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae.





Makau wondered what powers will the DP use to stop BBI.





“Does anyone KNOW what @WilliamsRuto means when he EMPHATICALLY says he’ll STOP BBI?”





“Through which POWERS? Magical? Witchcraft? Kamuti? Prayers? Courts? Militia? Government? I am FLUMMOXED!,” he said.



