Monday March 23, 2020 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has called for a total shutdown to be implemented in Kenya to control the spread of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).





Addressing a Press Conference in Mombasa, Joho maintained that the country needed a shutdown in a manner similar to the lockdown witnessed in Wuhan, China, and Italy - the new epicentre of Covid-19.





He said that while a shutdown could have an unwanted negative impact on people's lives, it remained the most viable solution to combat Covid-19.





"A complete shutdown is what has made them change the conversation.”





“Now they're saying we will not allow other people into Wuhan, where it all began.”





"These are painful decisions, yes. But do we need to take them? Yes, of course.”





“They could cost us, so be it! But we have a responsibility.”





"Don't listen to me if you don't want, but I have told you.”





“I want it to go on record that I said it.”





“There is a need to scale down on the things that we normally do in our day-to-day lives for the purposes of preventing Corona coming into our midst," Joho asserted.





Joho noted that several major locations in the world had been shut down including religious sites such as Mecca.





He spoke hours after Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, confirmed eight more Covid-19 cases taking the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 15.





"I know it's a painful decision, it's not easy.”





“It’s very hard.”





“But I don't want to be in a position where in the future I'm asked, Governor, you were there, what did you do?”





"I have to take responsibility.”





“It can be costly, it can be unpopular but we are at a time when leadership must check in," Joho stated.



