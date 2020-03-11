_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 11, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday shocked his Deputy, William Ruto, after he sent Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to Ethiopia to further talks on cross border relations between Kenya and Somalia.





Matiang'i led a team of five to the country to engage Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in discussing collaborative approaches to bringing an end to the dispute that has strained diplomatic ties between the two neighbours.





"Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, led a team of high-ranking government officials sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta to hold talks with Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed Ali with a view to identifying more collaborative approaches to advance Kenya's mutual cross-border relations with Somalia," the ministry stated in a statement.





Others in the Kenyan delegation were the Vice Chief of Defense Forces, Leutenant General Robert Kibochi, Kenya’s Ambassador to Somalia Major General (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo and Secretary of Internal Security Moffat Kangi.





The meeting came a day after the Interior CS held talks with Somalia's President Mohamed Farmaajo in Mogadishu.





Matiang'i had led a team of five to Mogadishu to engage Farmajo on the sustained tension at the Kenya-Somalia border with reports indicating that Jubaland forces had crossed over to the border town of Mandera.





The meetings come with a backdrop of escalated tensions between the two countries that saw Kenya issue a cease and desist warning to the Federal Republic of Somalia.





