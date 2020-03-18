_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 18, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has today named Major General Mohammed Abdallah Badi as the Director General of the newly formed Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS)





The new body will manage services of Nairobi County after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko surrendered his Government to the National Government.





Uhuru said Badi will be deputized by Enosh Onyango Momanyi





“I have also today created the office of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services; this office will be headed by Major General Mohamed Abdalla Badi, he will be deputized by Enosh Onyango Momanyi…" Uhuru said.





The Head of State urged Badi to work with all stake holders and ensure that Nairobi is clean and hospitable to residents.





“I also direct NMS to ensure that their focus will be on operationalising effective garbage collection and disposal methods that will include a collaboration with the National Youth Service,” Uhuru stated.



