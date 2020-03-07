_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, March 7, 2020 - On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta made an impromptu visit in Nyeri on Friday to inspect a developmemt project and after he landed there, the residents rushed to hear what the President had to say after word went that he was around.





Uhuru was met with Ruto’s chants when he was addressing the residents, telling them to support BBI and avoid listening to propaganda about the new intiative that he claims will unite Kenyans.





“Salimia Ruto.” The residents were heard shouting at the top of their voices, sending a signal that Ruto’s influence in Central is unstoppable.





The TangaTanga team has been sharing the video on different social media platforms to mock the Kieleweke team.





See video.

Elsewhere Nyeri residents sent President Uhuru to deliver their love and greetings to William Ruto as he made an impromptu visit thinking his PR works any more. pic.twitter.com/DC0Ia2NSq3 — Jackson Wanyama (@jwkhasndi) March 6, 2020







