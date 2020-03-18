_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Wednesday March 18, 2020 - The Government of Kenya has announced that cargo planes and ships will continue to fly and dock in and outside the country despite the spread of Coronavirus.





Speaking during a presser yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta, through Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, disclosed that Kenya and China had agreed to fly cargo ships and planes to supply goods into the country in an attempt to avert economic collapse.





He, however, clarified that all the staff who will accompany the cargo must be disinfected before leaving the country and quarantined on landing.





"There is Coronavirus, and after Coronavirus there will still be Kenya. In order for us not to suffer extreme economic losses, we have considered and found ways of ensuring that cargo vessels, cargo aircraft, and ships can come into the country provided they are disinfected at the point of departure and crew quarantined on arrival.”





"Following the discussion we have had with China authorities including the Chinese Ambassador, for instance, we have come to see how as they restart their factories, we are also able to start moving goods and services, no people.”





"We have advised KPA (Kenya Ports Authority) to let our ships in High Seas to dock at the port.”





“Goods can continue coming in but we definitely have terms for quarantine," Kagwe stated in part.





During the address, Kagwe also pointed out that all travelers into Kenya (citizens, diplomats, residents, and UN staff) to swear a legal document that they will observe quarantine rules.





"As you realise, Kenya is the host of the second-largest United Nations Mission in the world.”





“Therefore, in order for the UN mission to continue operating, diplomats travelling to the UN and family members of residents in Kenya or if you are Kenyan, your children can come to you provided they follow the measures and quarantine," he continued.





The Kenyan DAILY POST