7. The Federal Government of Somalia in pursuit of short term political expediency is out to create artificial fissures in the relations between the Republic of Kenya and the Federal Government of Somalia. Kenya therefore joins calls by the United Nations and other regional and international partners urging the Federal Government of Somalia to urgently and exhaustively seek broad political consensus and ensure that key security benchmarks for governance and security relations between the Federal Government and Member States are achieved. These efforts are imperative in consolidating the gains made and ensuring that Somalia is firmly on the trajectory to peace, stability and prosperity; which cannot be achieved through the barrel of a gun.