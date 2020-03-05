_________________________

Thursday March 5, 2020 - Jubaland troops have reportedly infiltrated the Kenyan border in Mandera barely a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a cease and desist warning to the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS).





In a statement from State House, Mandera Governor Ali Roba claimed that the troops were moving freely inside the North-Eastern town.





Roba added that the fighting between Jubaland forces and FGS had worsened forcing some residents to flee their homes.





"Jubaland security forces moving right inside Mandera Town on Bulla Jamhuria Road, near the central chief camp, by the Huduma Center.”





"This is a major threat to the security of Kenyans in Mandera.”





“Our Government must move with speed to mitigate this situation or risk more loss of lives," he shared.





Two pick-up vehicles, two jungle green pick-ups are seen carrying uniformed men with two men manning the mounted rifles.





The fighting started on Monday, March 2nd, after heavy gunfire rocked parts of Mandera County.





Heavy gunfire was heard in Bulla Hawa, a town on the border of Somalia and Kenya with an area known as Buru Buru being a focal point for the violence.





In light of these events, Uhuru fired back at Somali’s Government while chairing a special session of the National Security Council (NSC), following Somalia's attack on Kenya’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.



