Tuesday March 10, 2020 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that Deputy President William Ruto has been stripped off his powers.





Speaking at a press conference, Murkomen complained that the DP had been reduced to a figure-head.





"The treatment he has been accorded is wanting.”





“Former Vice Presidents had clear roles delegated to them just like the DP was during the first term when he chaired most of the meetings dealing with electricity, roads, youth, education and always reported to the President.”





"He is almost directly being told to stay at home yet he was elected," Murkomen stated.





Further, Murkomen alleged that the DP was being treated disrespectfully by State officers.





However, he noted that despite this plot to cripple Ruto and render him a DP without portfolio, he was ready to confront his rivals.





During the burial of his security officer, Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, Ruto alleged that the State has mooted a plot to undermine him and his office ahead of 2022.



