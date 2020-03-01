Sunday March 1, 2020 -Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, has once again opened a can of worms between the relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.





Speaking at Kinoru Stadium on Saturday, Murathe who is a close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta said the Head of State has severally told him that he cannot support Ruto’s presidency in 2022.





“Do you want President Kenyatta to leave power to a thief? That will not happen,” Mr Murathe told a poorly attended rally at Kinoru Stadium which was a political bastion of Uhuru.





He (Murathe) has previously accused the DP, who seemed certain to get the region's endorsement for the presidential contest, of being corrupt and unfit to lead the country.

Meanwhile, Ruto has maintained that if the BBI proponents continue to use the rallies to incite Kenyans, they will have no otherwise but to stop them.





“If the rallies are being used to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines, we will have no otherwise but to stop the reggae,” Ruto stated.



