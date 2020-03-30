_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 30, 2020 - Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie, was forced to retract his tweets exposing the Government's lies about the reality on the ground regarding the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.





Taking to social media on Monday, the lawmaker, who posted the statement shortly after release from detention, sought to clear the air over two figures he had put up, 7,000 and 10,000 regarding the Covid-19 virus infections.





In the initial outburst, Kiarie had insinuated that over 7,000 people were under quarantine, a figure that was interpreted to mean that patients were bundled up in few quarantine centers.





In his clarification, he pointed out that the 7,000 figure represented the number of people who were supposedly on self-quarantine after jetting back into the country within a certain time period.





"As a law-abiding citizen, I presented myself to the Dagoretti Division Police Headquarters, to honour summons to appear at the DCIO office.”





"I responded to the concerns of the government on my publications regarding the COVID 19 situation in Kenya.”





“Two issues were raised; on the 7,000 figure and the 10,000 projection of infections by May to which I responded," he explained.









"I allayed any fears that I meant the 7,000 were held in Lenana School."





"As they noted, in my post, the figure was the number of Kenyans who landed in the country since the onset of this calamity, who should be in quarantine, which in itself is a very conservative estimate," Kiarie clarified.





In the 10,000 figure, he claimed that his projection was backed up by scientific research largely concerning other first world countries that the virus spread faster and injured their economies.





The countries in question are Italy and the United States.





He also noted that most parts of his earlier post were a wake-up call to all Kenyans to be prepared as the virus' spread did not show any sign of slowing down.





"I continue to urge Kenyans to wash their hands, sanitise as much as they can, observe social distancing, self-quarantine and adhere to the government curfew.”





"I have raised all the matters I posted extensively as a Member of Parliament through the “appropriate” channels and also on social media as a private citizen," he added.





His sentiments on Sunday had raised Health CS Mutahi Kagwe's eyebrows who, in his presser the same day, condemned Kiarie's utterances saying that the MP was spreading false information.



