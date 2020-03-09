_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, March 9,2020 - Prominent City lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and the so-called Deep State are campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022.





Over the last 2 years, Ruto has been embarrassed by the Deep State and according to Ahmednasir, this is good news to the “Hustler” because the more he is being humiliated the more he is becoming popular among the hoi polloi.





“The WAR btw DP Ruto and his opponents (the SYSTEM) is REGULATED by Newton’s Laws of Motion... “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction”...the more Ruto is humiliated and humbled by the SYSTEM the more popular he becomes with peasants and the people,” Ahmednasir said.





On Saturday, Ruto said “enough is enough” over what he termed as incessant efforts to intimidate him.





“I want to tell those who are driving this agenda, they rather kill me but I will not be intimidated or slow down,” Ruto said on Saturday in Solai where he was attending the funeral of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, an Administration Police officer who worked in his Harambee House Annex office.



