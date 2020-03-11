_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 11, 2020 - A section of MPs from both Jubilee and ODM parties have asked Deputy President William Ruto to resign for allegedly disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The legislators led by Baringo Women Representative, Gladwell Cheruiyo, and nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, accused the DP of declaring war against established State institutions and constitutional commissions.





“The Deputy President has blatantly disobeyed his principal and in this regard, in our view, it constitutes gross misconduct and an act of insubordination,” said Cheruiyot.





Also at the Press Conference at a Nairobi hotel were legislators Ayub Savula, Kanini Kega, Godfrey Osotsi, Fatuma Gedi, James Orengo, James Nyikal, John Mbadi, Millie Odhiambo, Ephraim Maina, Otiende Amollo and Gladys Wanga among others.





Mbui said the authority and respect of the Government have been subverted by the integrity issues facing the Deputy President.





“William Ruto must shape up or ship out.”





“He needs time and undivided attention to pursue the only thing and ambition that makes sense and has meaning in his life-dream and campaign for the 2022 presidential election,” Mbui said.



