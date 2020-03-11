_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday March 11, 2020 - Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung'wa, has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto's circle is concerned about a threat against the life of the DP.





This comes only a few days after Ruto publicly claimed that his life was in danger and suggested that one of his bodyguards may have been murdered to scare him.





Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ichung’wa said that Ruto's team did not take lightly the emerging terror alerts - claiming that such incidents had in the past been used as a cover up for political assassination.





"We get concerned when we are talking about these things (threat to Ruto's life), there is an escalation of terror alerts in the country and you remember what happened in Mandera the other day.”





“I get concerned because just before JM Kariuki was murdered, there were bombings here at OTC.”





“We have to be very careful when talking about threats to life," Ichungwa stated.





The MP further claimed that a past security breach at Ruto's rural home in Sugoi in the run up to the 2017 General Elections was made to look like a terror attack.





"Remember in the run up to the 2017 General Elections, William Ruto's house in Sugoi was attacked and a GSU officer unfortunately lost his life.”





“I do not know of any Press Conference that the DCI did to dramatize and that time it was made to look like a terror attack," he added.





Ichung'wa claimed that in some instances, police had been instructed by people in the so-called system to keep off Ruto's functions and in other instances police officers allegedly were instructed not to act in instances where the DP's security was threatened.



