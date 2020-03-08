_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Sunday March 8, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the killers of his chief security officer, Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to his Harambee House office, will be known very soon.





In his eulogy during the burial of Kenei, Ruto assured the family that the killers of their kin will never know peace until the Government unmasks their faces adding that his innocent blood will haunt the suspects forever.









"Mzee, (Kenei's father) this man's blood will follow those his killers."





" It must be found out who, why and how he was killed.”





“They will be found.”





“Whoever killed him will never know peace.”





“I want to assure you.”





“Maybe they kill me, but won’t retreat,” stated Ruto.





“I am ready for it.”





“If you killed him to intimidate me, his blood will haunt you forever.”





“I know what I am saying.”





“I am the Deputy President.”





“I am not a madman.”





“For same reason, those plotting to create rift between me and the Kalenjin community will not succeed," he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







