Monday, March 9, 2020 -Popular Ugandan singer, Bebe Cool, who is a staunch supporter of President Yoweri Museveni, was humiliated badly during a weekend concert after angry fans pelted him with bottles full of urine when he was performing.





The fans demanded Bebe Cool to get off the stage and when he refused to leave, they started booing him and throwing bottles to the stage.





The fans accused Bebe Cool of siding with oppressors since he is a staunch supporter of dictator Museveni.





The MC tried to cool down the rowdy fans but his efforts bore no fruits.





Bebe Cool was whisked away by security as fans continued pelting him with bottles and other objects.





See video.











