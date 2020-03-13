_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 13, 2020

- Ugandan scholar, activist and Museveni’s critic, Stella Nyanzi, has taken to social media and bragged about her oral skills.





The 45 yr old scholar, who has been arrested several times by Museveni’s Government, claimed that after leaving prison where she was imprisoned for 1 and a half years for insulting the President before the jail term was revoked by the court , she visited a local health center to test for HIV, hepatitis and other kinds of STDs and also enhanced her sex skills.





Stella thanked Musawa Bryant, the Executive Director of Icebreakers Uganda, a local sexual healthcare center, for broadening her knowledge on how to improve her oral skills.





The controversial scholar bragged that with the skills, she will now be sucking “Mjulus” like a lollipop.





See what she posted on facebook.















