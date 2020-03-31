_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 31, 2020- Taxi hailing firm Uber has suspended operations between 6pm and 5am to comply with the government’s directive on the curfew that came into effect on Friday.





The government announced a daily curfew from 7pm to 5am last week in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.





“In accordance with this directive, Uber services will only operate under restricted hours from 5am to 6pm during the entire curfew period,” read the statement by Uber.





The Company has also put into place a number of measure like the number of passengers at any given time on their different vehicles that is UberX and UberChapchap.





The two will carry a maximum of two passengers each while UberBoda is required to carry one passenger.





The company has also introduced safety recommendations within the app to help raise awareness about suggested travel restrictions and social distancing with “travel only if necessary in-app messaging”.





“We have a team available 24/7 to support health and Government authorities in their response to the pandemic. Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders and drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to Covid- 19,” the company said.



