Thursday, March 26, 2020 - Two people were killed by police on Wednesday after they defied measures put in place by the Government to stem the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in Rwanda.





President Paul Kagame has imposed a two-week lockdown restricting travel between towns and people are required to stay indoors.





According to Rwanda National Police spokesman, John Bosco Kabera, that the two men in their twenties defied a police order and attempted to engage in a "tussle".





Rwanda has 40 confirmed cases of the disease - the highest in East Africa where Kenya comes in second with 28 recorded cases.





Uganda has 14 while Tanzania has 12 cases.





However, Rwanda has a robust testing system that has seen three travellers from Kenya among its confirmed coronavirus cases.





On Wednesday, President Uhuru announced a dusk to dawn curfew effective Friday March 27th.



