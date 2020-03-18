_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - Tow Italian tourists were on Monday night denied entry into the country over the coronavirus fears.





The two were among over 70 passengers aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia that landed at Moi International Airport, Mombasa.





However, the two were not allowed to disembark from the plane and were flown back to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they had come from.





Confirming the incident, Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said:





“The two were denied entry after it emerged that they came from Italy. They were later deported to Addis Ababa,”





“The other passengers did not show any symptoms of the virus but we had to advise them to self-quarantine.”





Italy is one of the countries reeling from the Coronavirus pandemic with death toll hitting 2,503 and over 31,506 cases.





The total number of cases in Italy rose to 31,506 from a previous 27,980.





On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled a series of strict measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.





One of the measures was a ban on foreigners from countries that have confirmed coronavirus cases.



